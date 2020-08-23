Djokovic out of doubles, citing neck, at Western & Southern

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball during an exhibition tournament. (Zvonko Kucelin/AP)

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic pulled out of the doubles event at the Western & Southern Open on Sunday, citing neck pain.

Djokovic remained in the singles draw, where he is seeded No. 1 and is scheduled to play his second-round match Monday. He received a first-round bye.

The Western & Southern Open is the first ATP tournament since the tour went on hiatus in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It normally is played in Ohio but is being held this year on the same hard courts that will host the U.S. Open starting Aug. 31 as part of an unusual doubleheader.

Djokovic was supposed to play doubles with Filip Krajinovic at the Western & Southern Open, presumably simply to get some extra court time ahead of the U.S. Open. They will be replaced by Nikola Cacic and Dusan Lajovic, who will face Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul on Sunday.

More from Sportsnet
Andy Murray wins first match in nine months as men's tennis returns
Associated Press
Novak-Djokovic
Djokovic happy that U.S. Open is being played amid pandemic
Peter Galindo

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.