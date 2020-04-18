Djokovic, Federer, Nadal discuss fund for lower-ranked players

Rain falls on centre court during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/CP)

Novak Djokovic says he spoke with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal about working with the ATP to set up a fund to help lower-ranked tennis players financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

During an IG live session he held with three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka on Saturday, Djokovic described what he called "a long conversation" with Federer and Nadal about "how we can contribute and how we can help lower-ranked guys who obviously are struggling the most."

Djokovic talked about trying to amass somewhere around $3 million to $4.5 million to distribute, perhaps to players ranked from around 200th or 250th to around 700th.

He said the ATP and "most likely" the Grand Slam tournaments would be involved.

Djokovic also said there would be a system devised to determine which players were most in need of the cash.

The men’s and women’s professional circuits have been shut down for more than a month because of the COVID-19 outbreak and are suspended at least until mid-July.

More from Sportsnet
U.S. Open tennis decision by June; hosting with no fans 'unlikely'
Associated Press
Two Quebec summer tennis tournaments cancelled due to COVID-19
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.