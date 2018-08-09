Djokovic stunned by Tsitsipas at Rogers Cup

19-year old Stefanos Tsitsipas stunned Novak Djokovic in the third round of the Rogers Cup (6-3, 6-7, 6-3).

TORONTO – Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas upset Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on Thursday afternoon in third-round play at the Rogers Cup.

Tsitsipas broke the ninth-seeded Serb early in the third set and held serve from there to reach his first career ATP World Tour Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Djokovic, a four-time Rogers Cup champion, faded in the decisive set against the flashy 19-year-old, who played with poise and power on a warm, breezy afternoon at Aviva Centre on the York University campus.

Tsitsipas set up match point with a scorching crosscourt winner before completing the victory in two hours 17 minutes.

Earlier, fifth-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov outlasted American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-6 (4) and fourth-seeded South African Kevin Anderson topped qualifier Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-5, 6-3.

Defending Rogers Cup champion Alexander Zverev of Germany was to play Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev in the late afternoon match.

