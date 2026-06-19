HALLE, Germany — Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Terra Wortmann Open after falling 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (12) to Frances Tiafoe of the United States in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime, the tennis tournament's second seed, saved four match points in a marathon third-set tiebreaker before Tiafoe converted his fifth attempt to reach the semifinals.

The 25-year-old from Montreal struck 25 aces and had three match points of his own in the two-hour 32-minute matchup.

Ranked 26th in the world, Tiafoe hit five aces and saved 7-of-9 breakpoint chances while world No. 4 Auger Aliassime fended off 3-of-5.

Each player won a total of 105 points in the evenly matched affair.