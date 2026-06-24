Montreal's Gabriel Diallo advanced to the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne Open tennis tournament with a 6-7 (11), 6-3, 6-2 over Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry on Wednesday.

Diallo had 14 aces and saved the only break point he faced while converting 86 per cent of first service points.

Fourth-seeded Etcheverry had 10 aces but was broken three times on 12 chances.

Diallo improved to 2-0 against Etcheverry.

Diallo, who advanced to his first quarterfinal of the season, will next face former world No. 4 Jack Draper of Britain at the ATP 500 grass-court event.

In women's doubles, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Japan's Miyu Kato and Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova.