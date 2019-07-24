Dominic Thiem cruises into quarterfinals at Hamburg Open

Dominic Thiem. (Michel Euler/AP)

HAMBURG — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem eased past Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.

Fucsovics managed to save nine of 12 break points, but Thiem stepped up a gear in the second set and won 7-5, 6-1. The Austrian won eight of the nine last games, serving out the match at love.

Thiem next faces Andrey Rublev after the Russian recovered from a set down to beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Jeremy Chardy beat Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 7-5 in an all-French second-round match to set up a quarterfinal against either Juan Ignacio Londero or fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili.

More from Sportsnet
Thiem beats Cuevas to reach second round at Hamburg Open
Associated Press
Chardy beats fellow Frenchman Paire in first round at Hamburg
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.