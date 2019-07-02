Eugenie Bouchard comes up short in Wimbledon first round

WIMBLEDON, England — Eugenie Bouchard is out after the first round of Wimbledon.

The Canadian lost 6-3, 5-7, 8-6 to Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia on Tuesday.

Bouchard, now ranked 79th in the world after reaching No. 5 following her run to the Wimbledon final in 2014, hasn’t won a match since February. She has played just six matches since her most recent win as the 25-year-old native of Westmount, Que., has battled injuries.

Against the 61st-ranked Zidansek, Bouchard battled back from a 3-0 deficit (two breaks down) in the second set to force a third and final set. The Canadian also rallied from 3-0 down in the third set to tie it at 4-4, but couldn’t complete the comeback in a match that lasted two hours 20 minutes.

Both players were inconsistent. Bouchard had 45 unforced errors and 19 winners, while Zidansek was at 42 and 32 in the same categories.

The players combined for more breaks (19) than service-game wins (16)

Bouchard was the lone Canadian in the women’s draw after world No. 25 Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., dropped out because of a shoulder injury.

In men’s action, Canada’s Brayden Schnur lost his Grand Slam debut.

The native of Pickering, Ont., lost 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 to Marcos Baghdatis of Cyrpus in the first round.

The 112th-ranked Schnur, 23, got into the main draw as a lucky loser after dropping his final qualifying match.

The 135th-ranked Baghdatis, 34, is set to retire after Wimbledon. Baghdatis, who received a wild-card entry into the tournament, is a former top-10 player.

Baghdatis had the big edge in first-serve points, winning 82 per cent of his as compared to 62 per cent for Schnur.

The Canadian made 35 unforced errors, 15 more than Baghdatis.

No. 29 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to face Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania in a first-round match later Tuesday.

No. 15 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and No. 19 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal will play second-round matches on Wednesday.