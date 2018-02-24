Bouchard releases statement after USTA lawsuit settlement

Eugenie Bouchard reached a settlement in her liability lawsuit with the United States Tennis Association and the Canadian tennis star released a statement Saturday reacting to the case.

The 23-year-old Montreal native said she feels “happy, relieved and vindicated,” after the ruling, which took place in a New York courthouse earlier this week.

The lawsuit stemmed from a 2015 incident in which Bouchard suffered a head injury when she slipped and fell on a wet locker room floor at the 2015 U.S. Open.

Bouchard’s legal team argued the injury she sustained led to “a downward spiral that she has not been able to recover from.”

Despite currently sitting 116th on the WTA rankings, Bouchard remains one of the most popular and well-known stars in the sport.

With files from The Associated Press.