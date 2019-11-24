Felix Auger-Aliassime to make Davis Cup Finals debut in final vs. Spain

Felix Auger-Aliassime will make his Davis Cup Finals debut for Canada on Sunday in the first singles rubber against Spain.

The 19-year-old from Montreal sat out the start of the week with an ankle injury suffered last month, but has been healthy for the last few days.

Canada captain Frank Dancevic has used Vasek Pospisil in his first singles rubber of every tie until that point and he won every single match until Saturday’s semifinal against Russia.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 21, will face Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut for a chance to gain an early advantage in the championship tie.

Denis Shapovalov will then face No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the second singles rubber.

Should a doubles rubber be needed to decide a winner, Pospisil will slot in beside Shapovalov. The duo teamed up to beat Russia in three sets on Saturday to advance.