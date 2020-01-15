Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to win column at Adelaide International
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts after winning a point during his match against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Tertius Pickard/AP)
ADELAIDE, Australia — Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime snapped a three-match losing streak with a 6-3, 7-6(0) win over Australian James Duckworth in the second round of the Adelaide International on Wednesday.
The second-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, received a first-round bye at the ATP Tour 250 event before downing the 96th-ranked Duckworth.
Auger-Aliassime, ranked 22nd in the world, advances to the quarterfinals to face the winner of a match between No. 7 seed Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany and Alex Bolt of Australia.
The 19-year-old Auger-Aliassime lost his last three matches at the ATP Cup team event after opening the 2020 season with a win over world No. 487 Michail Pervolarakis of Greece.
Auger-Aliassime is the top-ranked player in the Adelaide event, which serves as a tuneup for next week’s Australian Open. Top seed Alex de Minaur of Australia was a late withdrawal.
Auger-Aliassime is gearing up for his main-draw debut at the Australian Open, the season’s first Grand Slam. The event starts Monday.