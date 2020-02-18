Fernando Verdasco upset in first round of Rio Open

RIO DE JANEIRO — Spain’s Fernando Verdasco was eliminated by Pablo Andujar in the first round of the Rio Open on Monday.

The 36-year-old Verdasco lost 6-3, 6-3 to his countryman.

Top seed and Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem of Austria will play his first match on Tuesday against Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves.

Third seeded Christian Garin of Chile advanced with a 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory over Andrej Martin of Slovakia. Garin will face Argentine Federico Delbonis on Wednesday for a place in the quarterfinals of the clay court tournament.

Delbonis won 6-2, 6-4 against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.