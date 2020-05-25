French tennis federation approves support fund for struggling players

french-open

The construction work of the newly built roof of the Philippe Chatrier centre court is pictured Wednesday Feb.5, 2020 at the Roland Garros stadium. The French Open venue becomes the last of the four Grand Slam venues to install a retractable roof on their main show court. ( Martin Bureau/Pool via AP)

The French tennis federation will set aside nine million euros ($9.8 million) for its players who financially struggle as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will come from a larger 35-million euro ($38.1 million) support plan for French tennis as a whole. It will go to the players ranked outside the Top 100 who won’t receive any compensation from tennis’ international governing bodies.

Bernard Giudicelli, the president of the French tennis federation, told a conference call Monday that 66 male players and 39 female professionals will benefit from the allocation. Beach tennis and paddle tennis players, as well as wheelchair professionals and players with disabilities, can also sign up to the scheme.

The support plan will be operational from June 3 and will last until Aug. 31, 2021. It will also help clubs, coaches, instructors, umpires, other officials and tournament organizers affected by the health crisis.

The men’s and women’s professional tours are suspended until at least July 13.

