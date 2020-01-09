Garbine Muguruza advances to Shenzhen Open semifinals

Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, reacts after a point against Alison Riske, of the United States, during the first round of the US Open. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

SHENZHEN, China — Sixth-seeded Garbine Muguruza advanced to the semifinals at the Shenzhen Open by beating Zarina Diyas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 on Thursday.

The two-time Grand Slam champion from Spain had 13 aces, including seven in the final set.

“I was expecting a very tough match, and at the end, it was,” Muguruza said. “I think she came out in the second set playing much better. I just kept competing and I’m happy with these kind of victories.”

Muguruza will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova after the fifth-seeded Russian defeated fourth-seeded Qiang Wang 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Also, Elena Rybakina upset third-seeded Elise Mertens 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. She will next meet Kristyna Pliskova, who beat Kateryna Bondarenko 6-4, 6-4.

More from Sportsnet
Milos-Raonic-Doha
Raonic loses first match of 2020 at Qatar Open to French qualifier
Canadian Press
Djokovic: Wildfires could cause problems for Australian Open
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.