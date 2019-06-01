Siniakova stuns top-ranked Naomi Osaka at French Open

PARIS — Naomi Osaka’s attempt at a third straight Grand Slam title is over.

The top-ranked player struggled throughout a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Katerina Siniakova in the third round of the French Open.

Siniakova is ranked No. 1 in doubles and No. 42 in singles.

The loss ends Osaka’s run of 16 straight wins in Grand Slam tournaments– which included titles at the U.S. Open and Australian Open.

Stan Wawrinka improved to 4-0 against Grigor Dimitrov in Grand Slam meetings — beating him once at each major — and moved into the French Open’s fourth round for the eighth time.

Wawrinka, the champion at Roland Garros in 2015 and runner-up in 2017, edged two-time major semifinalist Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (8) in a match suspended after two sets because of fading light a day earlier.

Dimitrov certainly had his chances to make it even tighter: He held one set point in the opener, then five in the last tiebreaker, which he led 6-2.

The 24th-seeded Wawrinka, who owns three Grand Slam titles in all, and Dimitrov are the 43rd pair of players to have met at all four majors.

Simona Halep’s title defence remains on track at the French Open following a methodical 6-2, 6-1 third-round win over 27th-seeded Lesia Tsurenko that lasted just 55 minutes.

Halep, whose only Grand Slam title came at Roland Garros last year, is bidding to become the first woman to defend a major since Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2016.

Halep’s next opponent will be either Olympic champion Monica Puig or Iga Swiatek.

Tsurenko received treatment on her right leg during a medical timeout while trailing 3-0 in the second.