Kei Nishikori loses in 2nd round at Monte-Carlo Masters

Kei Nishikori, of Japan. (Kevin Hagen/AP)

MONACO — Kei Nishikori is out of the Monte-Carlo Masters after losing to Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-5, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round.

The fifth-seeded Japanese player, who lost to Rafael Nadal in last year’s final, failed to convert any of his 10 break points against Herbert.

The unseeded Herbert will next play ninth-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia.

Sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas also advanced to the third round, beating Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 7-5.

