Kiki Bertens drops only one game in Palermo opener

kiki-bertens-plays-a-backhand

Kiki Bertens, of Netherlands, returns the ball. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

PALERMO, Italy — Top-seeded Kiki Bertens rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ekaterine Gorgodze in the opening round of the Palermo Ladies Open on Tuesday.

Italian wild card Sara Errani, a two-time champion and two-time runner-up in Palermo, was beaten by Hungarian qualifier Fanny Stollar 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Also, Jasmine Paolini eliminated sixth-seeded Laura Siegemund; eighth-seeded Jil Teichmann defeated Daria Gavrilova 7-6 (3), 7-5; and Irina-Camelia Begu beat Croatian qualifier Tereza Mrdeza 7-5, 6-2.

The clay-court event is marking its return to the WTA Tour after a five-year absence.

