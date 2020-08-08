Kontaveit and Ferro to meet in Palermo Open final

PALERMO, Italy — Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit will play 53rd-ranked Fiona Ferro on Sunday for the first tour-level tennis title in five months at the Palermo Ladies Open.

Kontaveit beat top-seeded Petra Martic 6-2, 6-4, and Ferro rallied past Camila Giorgi of Italy 2-6, 6-2, 7-5, in the semifinals Saturday.

It’s the first official event — for men or women — since March.

Both Kontaveit and Ferro are aiming for their second WTA titles.

Kontaveit’s only previous success came on grass in Rosmalen, Netherlands, in June 2017, while Ferro raised the trophy in Lausanne, Switzerland, last year.

“It’s always difficult to tell how it’s going to be on court. I can feel well practiced but it might not turn out like that right away,” Kontaveit said. “I feel like I’m really fit and I feel like I’m moving well. I feel confident with my groundstrokes. I’m serving well. I’m pleased it’s paid off.”