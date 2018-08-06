The many faces of Canada’s Daniel Nestor

It’s been quite a ride for Canadian Daniel Nestor.

Daniel Nestor’s historic 2008 Wimbledon doubles win

In 2008, Wimbledon was the final piece to Nestor’s Grand Slam puzzle. Winning that tournament would also mean that Nestor would earn a career Golden Slam – having won all 4 Grand Slams plus and Olympic Gold Medal.

Where It All Began for Nestor: 1992 Davis Cup vs. Edberg

Daniel Nestor became a household name after a Davis Cup win in Vancouver in 1992. At the age of 19, and ranked 238th in the world, he shockingly defeated the No. 1 player in the world – Stefan Edberg. His career took off from there.

Nestor relishing family life as tennis career comes to a close

The life of a professional tennis player means a lot of time away from home and family. As Daniel Nestor’s tennis career comes to an end, there are a few people who are very happy that he’ll be around a lot more.



How Nestor inspired the next generation of Canada’s tennis stars

Daniel Nestor is one of the big reasons tennis has become more popular in Canada over the past couple decades, and players who are following in his footsteps on the tour have been impacted by his success and leadership both on and off the court.