Milos Raonic ousted by Soonwoo Kwon in first match at New York Open

Milos Raonic joined Caroline Cameron to talk about his play in Melbourne, dealing with injuries and more.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — No. 2 seed Milos Raonic was upset in his opening match at the New York Open, falling 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4) 6-4 on Wednesday night to Soonwoo Kwon.

The Canadian was playing his first match since losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. He ran into a hot opponent in the 22-year-old Kwon, a South Korean who reached the quarterfinals for the second straight week.

No. 4 Ugo Humbert rolled into the quarterfinals by routing Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-0 in 51 minutes.

Also, No. 6 seed Miomir Kecmanovic beat Paolo Lorenzi 6-3, 6-3; and Andreas Seppi eliminated Steve Johnson 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Top-seeded John Isner and defending champion Reilly Opelka play their second-round matches Thursday.

