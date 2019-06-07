Nadal beats Federer in straight sets to reach French Open final

rafael-nadal-celebrates-beating-roger-federer-in-french-open-semifinal

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning after Roger Federer's ball went out, rear left, during their semifinal match of the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 7, 2019. (Michel Euler/AP)

Rafael Nadal beat rival Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach his 12th French Open final.

Nadal improved to 6-0 against Federer at Roland Garros, where they last met in 2011, and 24-15 overall.

Federer had won their past five matches, but all of those were on hard courts. This one was on clay, where Nadal is nearly unbeatable.

He is now 92-2 for his career in Paris as he pursues a record 12th title there and 18th Grand Slam trophy overall.

In Sunday’s final, Nadal will face top-ranked Novak Djokovic or No. 4 Dominic Thiem

