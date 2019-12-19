Nadal wins ATP sportsmanship award, Murray comeback player

Rafael-Nadal-ATP-Awards

Spain's Rafael Nadal (Bernat Armangue/AP)

LONDON — Rafael Nadal won his second consecutive Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award and third overall Thursday, based on voting by other players, while Andy Murray was chosen the ATP’s 2019 comeback player of the year.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1, said in January he thought he would retire this season because of a bad hip. But he wound up having a second operation and returned to the tour, winning a singles title and a doubles title.

Other honorees from the men’s tour included U.S. Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini, chosen as most improved player after rising to No. 8 in the rankings from No. 54; 18-year-old Jannik Sinner, picked as newcomer of the year; and Gilles Cervara, who earned coach of the year honours after helping Daniil Medvedev reach nine finals, including a runner-up finish to Nadal at Flushing Meadows.

Kevin Anderson received the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award.

The International Tennis Federation also announced its year-end awards Thursday, with year-end No. 1s Nadal and Ash Barty named ITF World Champions.

It’s Nadal’s fourth selection, Barty’s first.

More from Sportsnet
Canada's Bianca Andreescu wins WTA Newcomer of the Year award
Ryan McKenna
Bianca Andreescu caps off banner year with 2019 Lou Marsh Trophy
Sportsnet Staff

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.