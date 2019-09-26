Nick Kyrgios suspended 16 weeks by ATP Tour for abusive behaviour

Team World's Nick Kyrgios serves a ball to Team Europe's Roger Federer during their match at the Laver Cup tennis event in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP)

LONDON — Nick Kyrgios has been handed a 16-week ban from the ATP Tour following an investigation into his abusive behaviour in a tournament in Cincinnati last month.

The Australian player insulted a chair umpire and left the court to smash two rackets during a second-round loss at the Western & Southern Open, after which the ATP fined him $113,000 for committing a total of eight separate offences.

The ATP looked into Kyrgios’ actions and concluded that he "committed aggravated behaviour under the Player Major Offense" provision.

The tour fined him $25,000 and banned him for 16 weeks, sanctions which will only be applied if he commits similar acts of bad behaviour in the next six months. He must also agree to receive continued support from a "mental coach" while competing at events, and getting additional help in the off-season from a specialist in behavioural management.

The ATP said it also looked into comments by Kyrgios at the US Open, where he said the ATP was "pretty corrupt," but determined the remarks did not constitute a "major offence" and hasn’t applied further penalties.

