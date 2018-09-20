No. 2 seed Tsitsipas blows match point, exits Moselle Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece makes a return. (Frank Gunn/CP)

METZ, France — Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas squandered a match point and was upset by Ricardas Berankis in the second round of the Moselle Open on Thursday.

Tsitsipas missed the chance in the second-set tiebreaker and ultimately lost 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6), 6-3 against the 103th-ranked Lithuanian player. Tsitsipas hit 17 aces but dropped his serve three times.

Lucas Pouille, who helped France qualify for the Davis Cup final last week, withdrew from the Moselle Open with a back injury and was replaced in the main draw by lucky loser Gregoire Barrere.

