No American players at WTA Finals for first time in 49 years

serena-williams-french-open

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after missing a shot against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium. (Christophe Ena/AP)

SHENZHEN, China — For the first time in the 49-year history of the WTA Finals no American player has qualified in either singles or doubles for the year-end tournament.

Although there were four editions of the event that featured singles draws without Americans, the doubles in those years — 2006, 2010, 2011 and 2015 — featured at least one.

Serena Williams missed out on a place in the draw by finishing No. 9, one spot out of the eight-player field in this year’s Race to Shenzhen.

Williams was the last American to win the WTA Finals, which she did for three consecutive years starting in 2012. She won the title a total of five times in her career with her first victory coming in 2001.

Last year, American Sloane Stephens was the runner-up to defending champion Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. This year, Stephens was out of contention at No. 23.

More from Sportsnet
Tennis-WTA-Andreescu-celebrates
What you need to know ahead of Bianca Andreescu's WTA Finals debut
Ryan McKenna
Naomi-Osaka
Osaka, Barty open WTA Finals campaign with victories
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.