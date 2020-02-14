Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Petra Kvitova withdraws from St. Petersburg with illness
Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic returns the ball to Alison van Uytvanck of Belgium during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2020 tennis tournament match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Petra Kvitova withdrew from the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Friday because of illness.
The third-seeded Kvitova had been due to play Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals. Kvitova said the unspecified illness had bothered her during Thursday’s three-set win over Alison van Uytvanck.
“I wasn’t feeling well during my match yesterday and hoped I would feel better today, but unfortunately, that’s not the case,” Kvitova said.
With the walkover win, Alexandrova will play either second-seeded Kiki Bertens or qualifier Anastasia Potapova in the semifinals.
Also Friday, Elena Rybakina beat Oceane Dodin 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-2. Rybakina will next face either Belinda Bencic or Maria Sakkari.