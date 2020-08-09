Popyrin withdraws from U.S. Open; Krueger gets wild card spot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NEW YORK — Alexei Popyrin withdrew from the U.S. Open on Sunday, allowing 2012 champion Andy Murray to move into the main draw.
That means Murray can relinquish the wild-card invitation he received from the U.S. Tennis Association, which now will be given to American Mitchell Krueger.
Popyrin is a 21-year-old Australian who is ranked 103rd. He joins Australians Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios as players who are skipping the U.S. Open, which is scheduled to be played without spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic in New York starting on Aug. 31.
The 26-year-old Krueger, who is based in Texas, is ranked 195th.