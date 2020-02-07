Pospisil advances to semis at Open Sud de France when Gasquet retires

Canada's-Vasek-Pospisil-celebrates-after-defeating-Daniel-Evans-during-Davis-Cup-World-Group-tie-tennis-action,-Sunday,-Feb.-5,-2017-in-Ottawa.-(Justin-Tang/CP)

Canada's Vasek Pospisil. (Justin Tang/CP)

MONTPELLIER, France – Canada’s Vasek Pospisil defeated Richard Gasquet of France 6-1, 1-0 on Friday to reach the semifinals at the Open Sud de France.

Pospisil, from Vancouver, advanced when Gasquet retired due to injury. The 132nd-ranked Pospisil is the lone Canadian remaining in the singles draw at the indoor hardcourt tournament.

He’ll play either Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France or second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium in the next round.

Herbert, who eliminated Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday, is ranked 67th in the world. Goffin is the world No. 10.

Also Friday, seventh-seeded Filip Krajinovic of Serbia defeated Gregoire Barrere of France, 6-2, 7-5.

In the other quarterfinal, top-seeded Gael Monfils of France, the world No. 9, was scheduled to play 104th-ranked Norbert Gombos of Slovakia.

More from Sportsnet
Canada drops two singles matches to Switzerland at Fed Cup
Canadian Press
Patrick-Mouratoglou-Serena-Williams
Women's tennis tour to test coaching from stands this season
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.