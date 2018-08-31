Raonic cruises past Wawrinka in U.S. Open third round

Thornhill, Ont., native Milos Raonic put on a clinical performance in defeating former champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open third round.

Raonic is now the only Canadian left in the singles competition.

He’ll take on No. 11 seed John Isner of the U.S.

Raonic cruised to a straight-sets victory over Wawrinka in a match that lasted a little over two hours.

The 27-year-old launched 14 aces and won 87 per cent of points from his first serve.

He also fired 43 winners and had 27 unforced errors.

Wawrinka had 29 winners, 28 unforced errors and was unable to break the hard-serving Raonic for the duration of the match.