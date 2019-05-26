Roger Federer advances into 2nd round of French Open

Playing his first match at Roland Garros since 2015, Roger Federer had no problem reaching the second round of the French Open.

Back on the refurbished Court Philippe Chatrier on the opening day of the clay-court event, the 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated French Open debutant Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Federer missed the French Open in 2016 because of a back injury and then skipped the event to focus on Wimbledon. He won the title in Paris 10 years ago to complete a career Grand Slam.

"I missed you, thanks very much for the welcome," Federer said to the crowd after concluding his match. "I was quite tense at the start."