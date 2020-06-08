Rogers Cup Rewind to relive memorable runs from Andreescu, Shapovalov

While the tennis courts may be empty for the time being, Sportsnet invites you to relive the biggest moments from Canada’s premier tennis tournament through Rogers Cup Rewind.

The broadcast will look back at the rise of Bianca Andreescu during the 2019 Rogers Cup, followed by Denis Shapovalov’s memorable run in 2017.

Over the summer, Sportsnet will also look back at memorable Davis Cup runs, the international debuts of Canada’s top players and the best Rogers Cup finals of the past five years.

Fans can also join the conversation online with a Rogers Cup Rewind Watch Party on Wednesday, June 17 hosted by Caroline Cameron and Arash Madani. The Watch Party will feature special guests Shapovalov and Martin Laurendeau and will be streamed live on Sportsnet’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Catch all the action on Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW at the times and dates listed below:

Rogers Cup Rewind: Bianca Andreescu’s 2019 Championship Run

Monday, June 8 @ 7 p.m. ET – (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Round 1: Bianca Andreescu vs. Eugenie Bouchard

Tuesday, June 9 @ 9 p.m. ET – (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Round 2: Bianca Andreescu vs. Daria Kasatkina

Wednesday, June 10 @ 7 p.m. ET – (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Round 3: Bianca Andreescu vs. Kiki Bertens

Thursday, June 11 @ 7 p.m. ET – (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Quarter-finals: Bianca Andreescu vs. Karolína Plíšková

Friday, June 12 @ 7 p.m. ET – (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Semifinals: Bianca Andreescu vs. Sofia Kenin

Championship Final: Bianca Andreescu vs. Serena Williams

Rogers Cup Rewind: Denis Shapovalov’s 2017 Run

Monday, June 15 @ 7 p.m. ET – (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Round 1: Denis Shapovalov vs. Rogerio Dutra Silva

Tuesday, June 16 @ 9:30 p.m. ET – (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Round 2: Shapovalov vs. Juan del Potro

Wednesday, June 17 @ 7 p.m. ET – (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Round 3: Shapovalov vs. Rafael Nadal

Thursday, June 18 @ 7 p.m. ET – (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Quarter-finals: Denis Shapovalov vs. Adrian Mannarino

Friday, June 19 @ 7 p.m. ET – (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet NOW)

Semifinals: Denis Shapovalov vs. Alexander Zverev