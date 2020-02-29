Ruud beats Ramos-Vinolas to reach Chile Open final

Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball to Pedro Sousa of Portugal during the ATP Argentina Open final match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Gustavo Garello/AP)

SANTIAGO, Chile — Second-seeded Casper Ruud beat Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (5), 6-2 Saturday to reach the Chile Open final.

The 21-year-old Norwegian prevailed over third-seeded Ramos-Vinolas to advance to the second final of his career in two weeks.

Ruud won the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires on Feb. 16, becoming the first Norwegian to win an ATP tour singles title.

Ruud will play the winner of the second semifinal between Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild and Argentina’s Renzo Olivo.

