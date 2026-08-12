It's time for the final four.

The semifinals are on tap Wednesday at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Montreal and Toronto.

On the men's side in Montreal, three Americans have reached the semis for the first time at the NBO since 1992. Spanish youngster Rafael Jodar represents the rest of the world on the penultimate day of the event.

In Toronto, four top-10 seeds remain in the running for the title. They have combined for 10 Grand Slam titles.

Here's a look at what's in store on Wednesday at the NBO:

Gunning for a repeat

The only players to win back-to-back NBO men's titles this century are Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Ben Shelton is two wins away from joining some pretty elite company.

The 23-year-old American hasn't dropped a set at this year's event after winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title last year in Toronto.

Shelton will face a younger American, 20-year-old Learner Tien, in the semis. The 12th-seeded Tien is 2-0 for his career against the fifth-seeded Shelton.

Jodar on a nice run

Jodar, 19, has advanced to the NBO semis after going all the way to the Washington final last week before losing to Taylor Fritz.

After winning three matches in a row against higher-ranked opponents in Montreal, the No. 20 seed will be the favourite in his semifinal against No. 28 seed Brandon Nakashima of the U.S.

It's the first career meeting between the two players. Both players have won one career title.

Jodar was ranked 168th to open the year. He'll hit at least No. 11 after this tournament.

Close encounter?

No. 7 seed Iga Swiatek faces No. 9 Elina Svitolina in what has the makings of a compelling semifinal matchup.

Swiatek leads the head-to-head series 4-3, but Svitolina has won both matches this year — three-setters on clay in Rome and on a hard court at Indian Wells.

Svitolina has two tournament titles this year, while Swiatek still is looking for her first.

Rested Gauff faces Rybakina

Coco Gauff breezed into the semifinals after Belinda Bencic pulled out of their quarterfinal Tuesday night because of a hip injury.

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina went to three sets for the third time this tournament, coming back to beat Naomi Osaka in two hours, 33 minutes.

The second semifinal in Toronto pits the second-seeded Rybakina against the fourth-seeded Gauff. The American hasn't dropped a set at this tournament.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE (all times ET)

Men's: 6 p.m. (Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+)

Women's: 7 p.m. (Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet+)

MATCH SCHEDULE

Men's, in Montreal

Centre court (starts at 4 p.m.)

F. Cerundolo (ARG) / T-M. Etcheverry (ARG) vs. O. Luz (BRA) / R. Matos (BRA)

Not before 6 p.m.: [20] Rafael Jodar (ESP) vs. [28] Brandon Nakashima (USA)

[5] Ben Shelton (USA) vs. [12] Learner Tien (USA)

Rogers Court (starts at 4 p.m.)

[3] M. Arevalo (ESA) / M. Pavic (CRO) vs. T. Arribage (FRA) / A. Olivetti (FRA)

Women's, in Toronto

Centre court (starts at 7 p.m.)

[7] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs. [9] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

[4] Coco Gauff (USA) vs. [2] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)