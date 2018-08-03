Shapovalov unhappy with lack of serve clock rule enforcement

Some new rules have been introduced for several 2018 U.S. Open Series events that will run over the next couple of months, but Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov isn’t happy about its lack of enforcement.

For events including the upcoming Rogers Cup in Toronto and Montreal and the U.S. Open in New York, a serve clock with a timer beginning at 25 seconds and a warm-up clock beginning at one-minute has been introduced for the first time on the ATP and WTA circuit.

After advancing to the third round at the Citi Open tournament in Washington, D.C., Shapovalov was beaten in straight sets by Japan’s Kei Nishikori 7-6(1) 6-3. He decided it was time to voice his displeasure Friday morning, although, he did not specifically refer to any one player.

The match went late into the night on Thursday, and it’s possible Shapovalov was dealing with some frustration over not being able to perform at his very best. He clearly struggled for rhythm, making just 43 per cent of his first-serves in the first set along with three double-faults.

He added three more double-faults to his tally in the second set, and failed to break Nishikori’s serve over the course of the entire match.

More rain coming pic.twitter.com/rcI5U1MGt3 — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) August 2, 2018

Ranked 26th in the world, Shapovalov has hit a bit of a slump of late, having won just three of his last eight matches since the end of the French Open and clay court season.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native wasn’t the only one feeling the effects of a long day, as Andy Murray was reduced to tears after needing three sets to defeat 93rd ranked Marius Copil of Romania. The match ended at about 3 a.m.