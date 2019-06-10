Sharapova to return at Mallorca Open after shoulder injury

WTA-tennis-Sharapova-hits-return-shot

Maria Sharapova of Russia returns the ball to Daria Gavrilova of Australia. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

MADRID — Maria Sharapova will return to tennis at next week’s Mallorca Open after being sidelined with a right shoulder injury since January.

The Mallorca Open says the former No. 1 has accepted a wild-card invitation.

The 32-year-old Sharapova hasn’t played since her ailing shoulder forced her to withdraw from the St. Petersburg Open in January. In February, she underwent what she called a "small procedure" in hopes of dealing with the issue that had been causing her pain since last year.

Sharapova will be joined by 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who eliminated defending champion Simona Halep at the French Open and reached the semifinals.

The Mallorca Open is run by Toni Nadal, uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal.

More from Sportsnet
Rafael Nadal downs Dominic Thiem for 12th French Open title
Associated Press
Australia's Ash Barty wins French Open final for 1st Grand Slam title
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.