Stan Wawrinka beats Feliciano Lopez to reach Antwerp quarterfinals
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka celebrates winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets, 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2019. (Christophe Ena/AP)
ANTWERP, Belgium — Fourth-seeded Stan Wawrinka outlasted Feliciano Lopez 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (4) Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the European Open.
The Swiss veteran earned the only break of the match in the second set of a tight encounter that ended with Lopez hitting a shot into the net on match point.
"Tough match, but I’m really happy to get through," Wawrinka said. "I was looking for my game at the beginning, a bit hesitating with my shots, but in general I think the level was great. It’s never easy to play against Feli."
Wawrinka will next face Gilles Simon, who beat fellow Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4, 7-5. Fifth-seeded Guido Pella of Argentina also advanced, beating Kwon Soon-woo 7-5, 7-5.