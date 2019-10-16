Stan Wawrinka beats Feliciano Lopez to reach Antwerp quarterfinals

ANTWERP, Belgium — Fourth-seeded Stan Wawrinka outlasted Feliciano Lopez 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (4) Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the European Open.

The Swiss veteran earned the only break of the match in the second set of a tight encounter that ended with Lopez hitting a shot into the net on match point.

"Tough match, but I’m really happy to get through," Wawrinka said. "I was looking for my game at the beginning, a bit hesitating with my shots, but in general I think the level was great. It’s never easy to play against Feli."

Wawrinka will next face Gilles Simon, who beat fellow Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4, 7-5. Fifth-seeded Guido Pella of Argentina also advanced, beating Kwon Soon-woo 7-5, 7-5.

