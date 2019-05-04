Stefanos Tsitsipas to face Cuevas in Estoril Open final

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after he defeated Gael Monfils of France in their semi final match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

ESTORIL, Portugal — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated David Goffin 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the Estoril Open final on Saturday.

Tsitsipas will play for the title against Pablo Cuevas, who beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Tsitsipas broke Goffin’s serve five times to reach the victory in 2 hours, 18 minutes.

"I fought very hard and gave my soul out on the court, which is the biggest pleasure in this sport," Tsitsipas said.

It was the 22nd win for Tsitsipas this season, second only to the 25 earned by Daniil Medvedev.

It will be the first final for Cuevas since 2017 in Sao Paulo.

