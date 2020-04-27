Tennis exhibition set to take place in Germany

A group of professional tennis players led by Dustin Brown will meet in a series of exhibition tournaments in Germany starting Friday.

The live-streamed event will take place at an academy near the small town of H?hr-Grenzhausen.

The men’s and women’s professional tours are currently suspended until July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brown is from Germany and his father is Jamaican. He upset Rafal Nadal in the second round at Wimbledon in 2015.

Brown says on the event’s website he is “happy to have the chance to compete again. … I am looking forward to going out there doing what I love.”

The shortened matches will be best of three with four games to win a set. Tiebreakers will be played at 3-3.