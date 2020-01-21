Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tennis governing body suspends Farah pending doping case
Juan Sebastian Cabal, left, and Robert Farah, both of Colombia, hold up the championship trophy after defeating Marcel Granollers, of Spain, and Horacio Zeballos during the men's doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships. (Sarah Stier/AP)
LONDON — Top-ranked doubles player Robert Farah was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Federation on Tuesday pending a disciplinary hearing into his positive doping test.
The ITF formally imposed the suspension hours after the Australian Open began.
Farah had been due to play in Melbourne with long-time doubles partner Juan Sebastian Cabal until announcing his doping case last week. The pair won the last two Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
Farah denies wrongdoing and blamed his positive test for the steroid Boldenone on eating contaminated meat in his native Colombia.
The ITF said Farah did not challenge the provisional suspension from playing. No timetable was given to process the case.
The 32-year-old Farah and Cabal were the ATP’s doubles team of the year in 2019.
Cabal has been playing with Jaume Munar of Spain at the Australian Open.