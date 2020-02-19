Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Top-seeded Simona Halep advances at Dubai Championships
Romania's Simona Halep gives a thumbs up in her quarterfinal match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
(David Vincent/AP)
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-seeded Simona Halep’s first match since losing to Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open semifinals was a tough 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7) win over Ons Jabeur at the Dubai Championships on Wednesday.
Halep saved a match point in the two-hour match against Jabeur, who lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.
“It was like a football match or a Fed Cup match, I didn’t really realize what was going on on court,” said Halep. “Everyone was with a lot of energy so we had to give our best. I think it was a great match.”
Halep will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals after Sabalenka beat Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-3. Anett Kontaveit beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6 (5), 7-5 and will play Petra Martic, who defeated Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-3.
Elena Rybakina beat Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-3 and plays Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals. Pliskova beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-1 6-2.
In the last quarterfinal match-up, Jennifer Brady will play Muguruza. Brady beat Marketa Vondrousova 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 and Muguruza defeated Veronika Kudermetova 7-5 4-6 6-4.