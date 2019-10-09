Tsitsipas holds off Canada’s Auger-Aliassime at Shanghai Masters

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime reacts after missing a shot against Russia's Karen Khachanov during round of sixteen play at the Rogers Cup. (Paul Chiasson/CP)

SHANGHAI — Sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) in the Shanghai Masters second round on Wednesday for the Greek’s first win in six attempts over his Canadian opponent.

The pair have met three times this season, with the other three games on the ITF Junior Circuit.

"Great. Very nice," said Tsitsipas, when asked how it felt to finally beat the 19th-ranked Auger-Aliassime. "I did things differently this time, but I prefer not to say what I did differently," he added with a smile.

Fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev also advanced to the Round of 16 with a 7-6 (13), 7-6 (3) win over French qualifier Jeremy Chardy.

Zverev, who served 21 aces, saved three set points in the first-set tiebreaker. He won that tiebreaker on his sixth set point.

"It was a great tiebreaker obviously," Zverev said. "We both served incredibly well and didn’t hit a lot of second serves … Against Jeremy I always knew it was going to be tough especially on a surface like that, which is lightning fast. I think it’s the fastest surface on tour."

Chardy has now lost 11 consecutive matches against top 10 opponents dating back to when he defeated then fourth-ranked Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the 2018 Miami Masters.

The 16th-seeded John Isner was the only one of three Americans, beating Lucas Pouille of France 7-5, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz fell to seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-2, 6-4, and Reilly Opelka lost to eighth-seeded Robert Bautista Agut of Spain 6-4, 7-5.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem were in action later Wednesday.

More from Sportsnet
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Vasek Pospisil win at Shanghai Masters
Canadian Press
Denis-Shapovalov
Shapovalov moves on to 2nd round in Shanghai, will face Djokovic
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.