Unseeded Dusan Lajovic through to Monte Carlo semifinals

Dusan Lajovic, of Serbia, hits a backhand to Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, during the Miami Open. (Jim Rassol/AP)

MONACO — Dusan Lajovic reached the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals for the first time after beating Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-4, 7-5 Friday.

The unseeded Lajovic has not dropped a set at the clay-court event. He won on his first match point against Sonego, who failed to become the first qualifier to reach the last four here since Richard Gasquet in 2005.

The 48th-ranked Lajovic, who is looking to win his first tournament, could next face 15-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in an all-Serbian match.

The top-ranked Djokovic is in quarterfinal action later against 10th-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

More from Sportsnet
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime out of Monte-Carlo Masters tennis event
Canadian Press
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal reach quarters at Monte Carlo Masters
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.