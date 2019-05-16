Watch: Nick Kyrgios goes full Bobby Knight with chair-chucking tantrum

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios defaulted from the Italian Open on Thursday following an incident that saw him throw a chair in anger.

Facing Norway’s Casper Ruud in the second round of the tournament, Kyrgios was given a game penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct to drop him to 2-1 in the key third set.

This didn’t sit well with the intemperate Kyrgios, who did his best Bobby Knight impersonation, smashing his racquet and chucking a chair onto the court. He proceeded to pack his bag, drop an F-bomb and declare he was “done,” walking off the court and giving the victory to Ruud.