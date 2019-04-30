Wimbledon ‘likely’ to introduce serve clock at 2020 tournament

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds the trophy after defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the men's singles final at Wimbledon in 2018. (Ben Curtis/AP)

LONDON — Wimbledon is "highly likely" at the 2020 tournament to introduce a serve clock for players that debuted in Grand Slams at last year’s US Open.

Tournament CEO Richard Lewis detailed the timetable at a news conference on Tuesday which announced a near-12% raise in prize money for the July 1-14 edition.

Lewis says the clock would be "not a rule change, just a visible device on the court to manage the rule."

Players have 25 seconds to prepare after a point for the next first serve. They are first warned, then assessed a fault for the second violation.

Wimbledon will have a 38 million pounds ($49.5 million) prize fund this year and give the men’s and women’s singles champions a 4.4% raise to 2.35 million pounds ($3.06 million).

First-round losers get a 15% raise to 45,000 pounds ($58,600).

Wimbledon’s No. 1 court will have a new retractable roof and increased capacity of 12,345.

