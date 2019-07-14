World No. 3 Roger Federer won’t play at Rogers Cup in Montreal

World No. 3 Roger Federer will not play at the Rogers Cup in Montreal this year, the Swiss legend announced in his post-match press conference at Wimbledon.

Federer said after his Final loss to Novak Djokovic on Sunday that he intends to use that time to prepare for the Cincinnati Masters ahead of the US Open — the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year — in the end of August.

“There’s a lot of positives to take away from the journey I’ve been on for the past few months,” Federer said. “I mean, looking ahead, we had decided in the team that I was going to skip Montreal anyway already a week ago, and just give myself enough time — I wish I had more, but I don’t. So I’m just going to take enough time off, what I can, and then prepare for Cincinnati and get going from then on again.”

Federer is a two-time Rogers Cup winner, earning titles in 2004 and 2006.

The Rogers Cup goes from Aug. 3–11. This year, the women’s tournament will be held in Toronto while the men will play in Montreal.

The US Open is set for Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, and the Cincinnati Masters starts on August 10.