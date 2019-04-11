Kuznetsova rallies for 3-set win over Bacsinszky at Lugano

Svetlana Kuznetsova, of Russia, returns a shot against Donna Vekic, of Croatia, during the women's finals at the Citi Open. (Nick Wass/AP)

LUGANO, Switzerland — Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova rallied from a set and a service break down to beat Timea Bacsinszky 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of the Samsung Open on Thursday.

Playing in her first tournament in more than six months, Kuznetsova, 33, passed her second two-hour test on Lugano’s clay courts.

Kuznetsova, ranked No. 109, got the key break early in the third set against Bacsinszky, another injury-hit former top-10 player now ranked No. 112.

Two more seeded players lost Thursday, leaving eighth-seeded Vera Lapko as the only one left in the quarterfinals.

Lapko won 6-2, 6-0 against Evgeniya Rodina, while third-seeded Viktoria Kuzmova was beaten 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 by Iga Swiatek, the Wimbledon junior champion.

Seventh-seeded Rebecca Peterson lost 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) to Veronika Kudermetova.

More from Sportsnet
Injured Bianca Andreescu won't play for Canada in Fed Cup
Canadian Press
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime hoping to reach ATP Top 10 by 2020
Sportsnet Staff

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.