Zverev beats de Minaur for 2nd consecutive Citi Open title

Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas during the Citi Open. (Susan Walsh/AP)

WASHINGTON — Alexander Zverev became the first man in nearly a decade to win consecutive titles at the Citi Open, overpowering Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-4 in the hard-court tournament’s final Sunday.

Zverev hit six aces, topping 130 mph, and never faced a break point en route to his ninth career ATP title and third of 2018.

He improved to 16-2 for his career at Washington’s tuneup for the U.S. Open. Juan Martin del Potro won the event twice in a row in 2008-09.

Germany’s Zverev is 21, and Australia’s de Minaur is 19, making for the youngest final on the ATP World Tour since 20-year-old Rafael Nadal beat 19-year-old Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells, California, in 2007.

