Zverev reaches Munich Open quarters with win over Ignacio Londero

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after his second-round match against Juan Ignacio Londero at the Munich Open. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

MUNICH — Two-time defending champion Alexander Zverev stretched his winning streak at the Munich Open to nine matches with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero on Wednesday.

The German needed only 64 minutes to book his place in the quarterfinals, where he will face Cristian Garin on the outdoor clay. Garin upset the sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 7-5.

Zverev is looking for his first title of the season and trying to protect his No. 3 ranking, which is under threat from Roger Federer — who plays next week at the Madrid Masters.

Also Wednesday, third-seeded Marco Cecchinato defeated Martin Klizan 6-1, 6-3 to advance.

Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro, who upset Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff on Tuesday, was playing Marton Fucsovics of Hungary later.

