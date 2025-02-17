DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka rallied from a set and a break down to beat Anhelina Kalinina 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 Monday and reach the second round of the Dubai Open.
The 35-year-old Azarenka trailed 5-2 in the second set and was down 4-2 in the tiebreaker before winning the next five points.
She will face second-seeded Iga Swiatek, who had a bye into the second round.
No. 11-seeded Diana Shnaider ousted Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-2 while No. 12 Mirra Andreeva beat Elina Avanesyan 6-2, 6-1 to set up a meeting with 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.
Two seeded players were knocked out Monday as No. 10 Daria Kasatkina lost 6-1, 6-4 to Sorana Cirstea and No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia was eliminated by Anastasia Potapova, who won 6-3, 6-0.
Former Wimbledon and U.S. Open runner-up Ons Jabeur also went out, beaten 7-6 (6), 6-4 by American Peyton Stearns.
COMMENTS
When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.