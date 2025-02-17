DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka rallied from a set and a break down to beat Anhelina Kalinina 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 Monday and reach the second round of the Dubai Open.

The 35-year-old Azarenka trailed 5-2 in the second set and was down 4-2 in the tiebreaker before winning the next five points.

She will face second-seeded Iga Swiatek, who had a bye into the second round.

No. 11-seeded Diana Shnaider ousted Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-2 while No. 12 Mirra Andreeva beat Elina Avanesyan 6-2, 6-1 to set up a meeting with 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Two seeded players were knocked out Monday as No. 10 Daria Kasatkina lost 6-1, 6-4 to Sorana Cirstea and No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia was eliminated by Anastasia Potapova, who won 6-3, 6-0.