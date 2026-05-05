Canada's Bianca Andreescu advanced to the second round of the Italian Open tennis tournament with a 6-7, 7-5 win over Sofia Kenin of the United States on Tuesday.

The opportunistic Andreescu converted five of six break-point chances and had five aces in the match that took one hour 46 minutes to complete.

Kenin also had six chances to break her opponent's serve, but she converted just three as she fell to 2-5 all-time against Andreescu.

The American won their previous meeting last month in the second round of the Charleston Open.

Andreescu, 25, will next face 12th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland at the WTA 1000 clay-court event. The players have split their previous two meetings.