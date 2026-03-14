A promising week for Bianca Andreescu didn't end with the Canadian in the winner's circle.

Andreescu lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 against world No. 124 Lanlala Tararudee of Thailand in the final of the Austin 125 on Saturday in Texas.

Andreescu, whose ranking has slipped to No. 165 after several injury-plagued seasons, has played mostly smaller events this year in an effort to get back into more main draws.

The 125 tournaments are the lowest level of tour events.

The result this week will move Andreescu up to No. 146 next week.

The 25-year-old got a wild card into the BNP Paribas Masters in Indian Wells, Calif. last week and lost in the first round.

Andreescu reached No. 4 in the rankings in 2019 when she won the U.S. Open, along with two other tournaments.